Previous
122 / 365
Building No.2
Taken at the train station at the other side of town looking up through a small gap between the bridge and the main building
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Tags
sky
train
blue
bricks
building
station
