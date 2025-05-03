Previous
Building No.3 by dragey74
Building No.3

This is an upper part of one side of the shopping centre town.

Filtered to black and white to match the grey sky from that day.

Photograph taken: April 18th
Martyn Drage

Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
