Previous
123 / 365
Building No.3
This is an upper part of one side of the shopping centre town.
Filtered to black and white to match the grey sky from that day.
Photograph taken: April 18th
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
0
0
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1695
photos
76
followers
152
following
33% complete
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
1525
121
1526
122
1527
123
44
1528
Views
5
Album
2025 themes
Taken
18th April 2025 12:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
white
,
lines
,
windows
,
building
,
grey
