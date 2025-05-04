Sign up
124 / 365
Building No.4
This is the water valve on the Grafham Water dam near Cambridge.
Photograph taken: April 20th
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1697
photos
76
followers
152
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th April 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
water
,
building
,
dam
,
valve
