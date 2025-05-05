Sign up
125 / 365
Building No.5
The rear side of the museum in town. Formerly the town swimming pool many years ago.
Photograph taken: 16th March
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1699
photos
77
followers
152
following
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
1527
123
44
1528
124
1529
125
1530
Views
3
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
16th March 2025 8:48am
Tags
red
,
window
,
museum
,
brick
,
building
