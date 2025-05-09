Previous
Building No.9 by dragey74
129 / 365

Building No.9

This is part of the outside of New Street train station in Birmingham.
Pretty much all of the exterior is like this.

Photograph taken: May 11th
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Interesting!
May 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Intriguing
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact