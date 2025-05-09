Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
129 / 365
Building No.9
This is part of the outside of New Street train station in Birmingham.
Pretty much all of the exterior is like this.
Photograph taken: May 11th
9th May 2025
9th May 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1707
photos
77
followers
152
following
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Latest from all albums
126
1531
127
1532
128
1533
129
1534
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
10th May 2025 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
glass
,
building
,
station
Barb
ace
Interesting!
May 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Intriguing
May 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close