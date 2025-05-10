Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Building No.10
A Birmingham building near Victoria Square.
Photograph taken: May 9th
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1709
photos
77
followers
152
following
35% complete
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
127
1532
128
1533
129
1534
130
1535
Views
3
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th May 2025 4:01pm
sky
blue
glass
building
