Previous
132 / 365
Building No.12
This is down by the River Nene at the bottom of town. Part of the Whitworths operation.
Photograph taken: March 16th
12th May 2025
12th May 25
3
2
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1713
photos
77
followers
152
following
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
129
1534
130
1535
1536
131
132
1537
8
3
2
2025 themes
Galaxy S23 FE
16th March 2025 10:10am
red
green
reflection
blue
building
Barb
ace
Good capture and reflection of this substantial-looking building!
May 12th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Interesting building.
This one could work for your June theme of 'Reflections' as well.
May 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Is it still in use?
May 12th, 2025
This one could work for your June theme of 'Reflections' as well.