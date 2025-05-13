Sign up
Previous
133 / 365
Building No.13
Another Birmingham building. This is a very tall hotel in the city centre.
Photograph taken: 10th May
13th May 2025
13th May 25
3
2
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1715
photos
77
followers
152
following
Tags
blue
,
hotel
,
building
Barb
ace
Wow! How many stories?
May 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like the shape and color
May 13th, 2025
haskar
ace
Hotel is very huge
May 13th, 2025
