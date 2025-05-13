Previous
Building No.13 by dragey74
Building No.13

Another Birmingham building. This is a very tall hotel in the city centre.

Photograph taken: 10th May
13th May 2025

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Barb ace
Wow! How many stories?
May 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I like the shape and color
May 13th, 2025  
haskar ace
Hotel is very huge
May 13th, 2025  
