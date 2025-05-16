Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
136 / 365
Building No.16
One end of the museum building in town
Photograph taken: 16th March
16th May 2025
16th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1722
photos
77
followers
152
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Latest from all albums
1538
134
1539
1540
135
136
45
1541
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th March 2025 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
window
,
blue
,
brick
,
building
,
circle
Karen
ace
Nifty brickwork, love that circle, I wonder if it was once a window.
May 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close