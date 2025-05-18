Sign up
Previous
138 / 365
Building No.18
A ugly beauty from the town centre.
This is apparently the telephone exchange building.
Photograph taken: 3rd May
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
3rd May 2025 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
lines
,
building
,
telephone
