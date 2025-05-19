Previous
Building No.19 by dragey74
Building No.19

An old cinema in Birmingham.
Sadly permanently closed
The light shapes are reflections from the train station behind me.

Photograph taken: 10th May
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Tim L ace
I'm fairly sure there is one similar in Cork. Love Art Deco.
May 19th, 2025  
