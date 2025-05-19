Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
Building No.19
An old cinema in Birmingham.
Sadly permanently closed
The light shapes are reflections from the train station behind me.
Photograph taken: 10th May
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Tags
light
,
cinema
,
electric
,
building
Tim L
ace
I'm fairly sure there is one similar in Cork. Love Art Deco.
May 19th, 2025
