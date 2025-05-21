Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Building No.21
Another Birmingham building.
Photograph taken: May 9th
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
blue
birmingham
building
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beautiful building.
May 22nd, 2025
