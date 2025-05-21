Previous
Building No.21 by dragey74
141 / 365

Building No.21

Another Birmingham building.

Photograph taken: May 9th
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful building.
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact