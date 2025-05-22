Previous
Building No.22 by dragey74
142 / 365

Building No.22

Half a building really🤣
I like the door/sky match up and the lines up the side make me think of a ruler.
It is a building from the town centre, a solicitors i think.


Photograph taken: May 3rd
