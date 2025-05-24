Sign up
Previous
144 / 365
Building No.24
Anfield, Liverpool.
Nothing more needs to be said here!!!
Photograph taken: May 25th
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
25th May 2025 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
football
,
building
,
liverpool
,
champions
