Building No.25 by dragey74
145 / 365

Building No.25

The Liver Building, Liverpool

Photograph taken: 26th May
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Barb ace
Terrific pov! Such an impressive-looking building!
May 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great shot of this iconic building.
May 26th, 2025  
