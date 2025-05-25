Sign up
Previous
145 / 365
Building No.25
The Liver Building, Liverpool
Photograph taken: 26th May
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
2
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
26th May 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
building
,
liverpool
,
liver
Barb
ace
Terrific pov! Such an impressive-looking building!
May 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great shot of this iconic building.
May 26th, 2025
