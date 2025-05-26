Sign up
Building No.26
Same building as my previous pic in this album but this is the other side of the Liver building on The Strand in Liverpool, this one has some added sparkle with some red flares and fireworks going off just before the team bus went past.
Photograph taken: 26th May
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
26th May 2025 3:50pm
Tags
red
,
fireworks
,
building
,
liverpool
