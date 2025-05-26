Previous
Building No.26 by dragey74
146 / 365

Building No.26

Same building as my previous pic in this album but this is the other side of the Liver building on The Strand in Liverpool, this one has some added sparkle with some red flares and fireworks going off just before the team bus went past.

Photograph taken: 26th May
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Photo Details

