Building No.27 by dragey74
147 / 365

Building No.27

The Victoria Tower that over looks the River Mersey.

Photograph taken: 26th May
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
40% complete

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
didn't expect the odd lower stages with that very dominant monochrome tower
May 27th, 2025  
