Building No.28 by dragey74
Building No.28

This is the Liverpool Museum on the river front. It's a little grimy but I like the patterns and how it looks against a nice sky.
And it makes a nice half and half.

Photograph taken: 26th May
Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
