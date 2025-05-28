Sign up
148 / 365
Building No.28
This is the Liverpool Museum on the river front. It's a little grimy but I like the patterns and how it looks against a nice sky.
And it makes a nice half and half.
Photograph taken: 26th May
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Taken
26th May 2025 8:28am
Tags
white
,
sky
,
blue
,
museum
,
pattern
,
mayhalf-2025
