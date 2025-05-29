Previous
Building No.29 by dragey74
Building No.29

This is the new stadium for Everton FC, the big city rivals to Liverpool FC.
When the new premier league season starts in August, Everton will play here instead of the old stadium, Goodison Park, which is only a few hundred metres from Anfield, Liverpool's stadium.
It looks pretty modern from this shot, although, there were big gates so no access up close yet. Its also situated right on the edge of the River Mersey and in amongst the derelict docks and industrial estate buildings, which odd and makes it stick out somewhat.
Oh and it's called The Hill Dickinson Stadium!!!

Photograph taken: May 26th
Martyn Drage

Karen
Neat write-up and capture of Everton's new stadium.
May 29th, 2025  
