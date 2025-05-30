Previous
Building No.30 by dragey74
Building No.30

Part of a restaurant on the Liverpool docks

Photograph taken: May 26th
Martyn Drage

Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
John Falconer ace
Great shot but where do you eat??
May 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and pov, I love the brickwork!
May 31st, 2025  
