Ripples 12
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
black
white
water
grey
patterns
ripples
Karen
What a wonderful capture of shifting and gurgling water! I wonder what's causing those ripples; some kind of current or something? Very neat shot.
June 13th, 2025
Diana
Beautiful ripples and shapes, it seems so silver and shiny.
June 13th, 2025
