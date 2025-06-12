Previous
Ripples 12 by dragey74
163 / 365

Ripples 12

12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
44% complete

Karen ace
What a wonderful capture of shifting and gurgling water! I wonder what's causing those ripples; some kind of current or something? Very neat shot.
June 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful ripples and shapes, it seems so silver and shiny.
June 13th, 2025  
