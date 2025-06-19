Sign up
Previous
170 / 365
Ripples 19
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
2
1
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1793
photos
78
followers
154
following
46% complete
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
48
1572
168
1573
169
1574
170
1575
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
26th May 2025 8:33am
Tags
black
,
white
,
water
,
grey
,
ripples
Annie D
ace
Wonderful tones and ripples
June 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome abstract looking
June 20th, 2025
