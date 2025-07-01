Previous
Have a Great Day - Street Art #1 by dragey74
182 / 365

Have a Great Day - Street Art #1

My July album theme is Street Art.

This is a welcome sign through the walkways near the NEC, Birmingham.

Taken May 6th
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice street art
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact