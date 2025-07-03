Previous
Donald's Shadow - Street Art #3 by dragey74
184 / 365

Donald's Shadow - Street Art #3

Located on a street outside a gallery in Birmingham

Taken May 10th
3rd July 2025

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
