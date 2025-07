Boots and Shoes - Street Art #7

This art is in a nearby town (Kettering) in Northamptonshire and is probably a nod to the massive Boot and Shoe industry in the county over the years, with Doc Martens being the most well known. My wife works for their competitors, Solovair, which are also popular amongst others.

In Northampton itself there is a shoe Museum which I will pay a visit to soon and take some photos.



Taken 5th July