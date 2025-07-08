Previous
YNWA - Street Art #8 by dragey74
189 / 365

YNWA - Street Art #8

So around the streets of Anfield Stadium, Liverpool there are lots of murals and art on the side of people's houses commemorating the club and players old and new.
This one is the title of the club's anthem (by Gerry and The Pacemakers) which is sung with passion at the start of matches. It will be sung with even more emotion next season and in the future following the tragic death of player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre last week in Spain.

I have several shots of the art to post in the next week or so that were all taken on my trip there in May to watch the teams victory parade around the city.



8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Karen ace
I've always liked Liverpool’s anthem. A nice capture of this well-done mural.

What an utterly shocking accident. Devastating and shattering for the family, their teammates and friends.
July 8th, 2025  
