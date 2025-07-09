Sign up
190 / 365
Virgil - Street Art #9
The current captain of LFC, Virgil Van Dijk, got his art work recently.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
0
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1837
photos
83
followers
162
following
52% complete
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Tags
red
,
football
,
street
,
house
,
art
,
liverpool
