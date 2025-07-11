Sign up
192 / 365
Rush - Street art #11
A legend. Liverpool all time top goal scorer.
Ian Rush
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
25th May 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
red
,
street
,
art
,
goal
,
liverpool
Diana
ace
Another wonderful mural, I find it great that they honour their player this way.
July 12th, 2025
