The Doc - Street Art #14 by dragey74
195 / 365

The Doc - Street Art #14

A mural of former LFC player David ' The Doc' Johnson. Winner of multiple honours throughout his career in the 70s and 80s
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Martyn Drage

Corinne C ace
So reaslistic
July 15th, 2025  
