195 / 365
The Doc - Street Art #14
A mural of former LFC player David ' The Doc' Johnson. Winner of multiple honours throughout his career in the 70s and 80s
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
red
football
street
art
liverpool
Corinne C
So reaslistic
July 15th, 2025
