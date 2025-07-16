Previous
Fowler - Street Art #16 by dragey74
Fowler - Street Art #16

Liverpool No9 from the 90s and 00s
This street art is interactive via a QR code.

Taken 25th May
Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
