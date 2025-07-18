Sign up
Previous
199 / 365
Barnsey - Street Art #18
The last of my Liverpool street art shots.
This is John Barnes whokplayed for LFC in the late 80s and early 90s
Taken 25th May
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1854
photos
82
followers
163
following
54% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
25th May 2025 1:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
football
,
street
,
art
,
liverpool
