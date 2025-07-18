Previous
Barnsey - Street Art #18 by dragey74
Barnsey - Street Art #18

The last of my Liverpool street art shots.
This is John Barnes whokplayed for LFC in the late 80s and early 90s

Taken 25th May
Martyn Drage

Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
