Crow - Street Art #23 by dragey74
204 / 365

Crow - Street Art #23

I spotted this on a random wall near the river Nene in Northampton.

Taken July 14th
23rd July 2025

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
