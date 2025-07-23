Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
Crow - Street Art #23
I spotted this on a random wall near the river Nene in Northampton.
Taken July 14th
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Tags
black
,
street
,
bird
,
art
,
crow
