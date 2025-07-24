Sign up
Previous
205 / 365
Woody and Buzz - Street Art #24
One more from Birmingham.
Shame about the reflection though.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1866
photos
84
followers
164
following
Views
2
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
10th May 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
street
,
shadow
,
art
