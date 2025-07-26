Previous
River art - Street Art #26 by dragey74
207 / 365

River art - Street Art #26

Some art being overtaken by lots of greenery.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Karen ace
Wow - that’s quite something, I at first thought it was a double exposure capture. Very neat.
July 27th, 2025  
