Previous
208 / 365
Messy time - Street Art #27
Lots of tags through this railway underpass. Plus there is a couple of the fancy chickens from a local artist.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
Tags
bridge
,
street
,
chicken
,
tunnel
,
art
,
colour
,
tag
