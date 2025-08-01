Sign up
Blue
My August theme is reflections.
Here is a cool reflection of a building in Birmingham.
Taken May 9th
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
blue
,
cloud
,
glass
