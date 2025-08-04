Sign up
Previous
215 / 365
The Reflection of Everything
I spotted this cool reflection on a curvy building in York
Taken Aug 2nd
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
3
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1890
photos
85
followers
164
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Latest from all albums
212
1619
213
1620
214
54
215
1621
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
2nd August 2025 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
August 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super reflections
August 4th, 2025
