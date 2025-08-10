Previous
Sky boat by dragey74
Sky boat

We've come on holiday to Brixham in South Devon.
My daughter spotted this ship looking like it was floating in mid air. I've seen news reports of this kind of mirage before but never actually seen it.
10th August 2025

Martyn Drage

