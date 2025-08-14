Previous
Shops and Restaurants by dragey74
225 / 365

Shops and Restaurants

This reflection is of the local shopping complex near to where we live. Located on a some lakes/nature reserve, its a lovely place but does get busy at the weekends.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely scene
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact