Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
225 / 365
Shops and Restaurants
This reflection is of the local shopping complex near to where we live. Located on a some lakes/nature reserve, its a lovely place but does get busy at the weekends.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1911
photos
86
followers
166
following
61% complete
View this month »
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Latest from all albums
1628
223
1629
224
1630
225
1631
55
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
18th July 2025 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
shops
,
resturants
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely scene
August 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close