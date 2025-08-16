Sign up
Previous
228 / 365
River Foss
Some houses along the River Foss in York
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Views
3
3
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
1st August 2025 2:28pm
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
house
,
river
,
houses
