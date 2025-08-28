Sign up
Previous
240 / 365
A pleasant pheasant
Another shot of the Pheasant that was near the pond at work a while back
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Martyn Drage
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Tags
reflection
,
bird
,
brown
,
pheasant
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 29th, 2025
Karen
ace
A terrific capture of a lovely bird - what a super reflection of the pheasant. Love the patterns on its feathers.
August 29th, 2025
