A pleasant pheasant by dragey74
240 / 365

A pleasant pheasant

Another shot of the Pheasant that was near the pond at work a while back
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Lin
Beautifully captured.
August 29th, 2025  
Karen
A terrific capture of a lovely bird - what a super reflection of the pheasant. Love the patterns on its feathers.
August 29th, 2025  
