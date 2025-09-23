Sign up
Previous
266 / 365
Horizon - South coast view
A view from the south Coast Walk in Devon.
The 2 rocks on the left are called Mew Stone and Cod Rock.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
1
1
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1992
photos
85
followers
165
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 themes
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
14th August 2025 1:23pm
Tags
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
cloud
,
rock
,
horizon
,
aea
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful sense of depth and great pov
September 24th, 2025
