Horizon - South coast view by dragey74
Horizon - South coast view

A view from the south Coast Walk in Devon.
The 2 rocks on the left are called Mew Stone and Cod Rock.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Martyn Drage

gloria jones ace
Wonderful sense of depth and great pov
September 24th, 2025  
