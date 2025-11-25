Previous
Sign - Needs water by dragey74
329 / 365

Sign - Needs water

The tree looked healthy so maybe the sign works 🤣
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured 😅
November 27th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
It would have to be a big dog!!!
November 27th, 2025  
