48 / 365
In a cosy spot
This snail had chosen a nice warm spot for a rest.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
13% complete
Tags
green
,
sun
,
leaf
,
snail
,
brown
,
spiral
