Coastal collage

We walked from Brixham to St Mary's Bay, via Berry Head today. Berry Head is about half way on this walk and has a great cafe, where we had a tasty cream tea.
The walk there and back is about 6.5 miles.
These are various shots along the walk.
Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
