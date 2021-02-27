Previous
Next
a bit colder again by draussen
24 / 365

a bit colder again

After work a neighbor and I rode to the river and had a little picnic there. It was good fun and saved me from the excessive worrying I am prone to at the moment.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Chris

@draussen
25.02.2021 Hello, thank you for taking the time to look at this. What is this project about? It is not about photography but about my...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise