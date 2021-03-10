Previous
pretty by draussen
35 / 365

pretty

I enjoyed a short bike ride and collected pictures of old doors. And I had my hair cut after a very long time (due to lockdown) - a great feeling.
10th March 2021

Chris

@draussen
25.02.2021 Hello, thank you for taking the time to look at this. What is this project about? It is not about photography but about my...
9% complete

Photo Details

