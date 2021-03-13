Previous
excused by draussen
38 / 365

excused

Hail dancing on the roof of the house next to us. I gave myself a day off from roaming the world outside.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Chris

@draussen
10% complete

moni kozi
Wow! FIrst i thought it was snow. But then i noticed the droplets at the bottom bouncing from the surface. Awesooome!
March 14th, 2021  
