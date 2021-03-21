Previous
in the garden by draussen
46 / 365

in the garden

We went to take care of our allotment garden. Last year my mother fell ill and not much was done. With the lockdown still going strong there should be more time now. It was nice to see the neighbors again after the winter break.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Chris

@draussen
