51 / 365
What was it like?
I like to look at the proud old homes along the river and every time I wonder how life must have been there in the past. All the hard work that had to be done to make a living...
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Chris
@draussen
25.02.2021 Hello, thank you for taking the time to look at this. What is this project about? It is not about photography but about my...
moni kozi
What a grand building!
March 26th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Beautiful home, I can envision kids running around playing. Hard work but simpler times. I wonder if they were content.
March 26th, 2021
