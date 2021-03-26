Previous
What was it like? by draussen
51 / 365

What was it like?

I like to look at the proud old homes along the river and every time I wonder how life must have been there in the past. All the hard work that had to be done to make a living...
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Chris

@draussen
25.02.2021 Hello, thank you for taking the time to look at this. What is this project about? It is not about photography but about my...
13% complete

moni kozi
What a grand building!
March 26th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Beautiful home, I can envision kids running around playing. Hard work but simpler times. I wonder if they were content.
March 26th, 2021  
